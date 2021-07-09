Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 348,708 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.74% of Trinity Industries worth $22,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.