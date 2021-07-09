Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 31,445 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,445 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.88% of Group 1 Automotive worth $25,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

GPI stock opened at $162.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

