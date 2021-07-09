Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 253.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Molina Healthcare worth $26,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $253.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.11. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

