Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 91,800 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.65% of Scientific Games worth $24,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

