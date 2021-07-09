Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 526,043 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3,150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,043 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.67% of National Vision worth $23,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after buying an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after buying an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

