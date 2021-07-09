Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $25.24 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,445 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.88% of Group 1 Automotive worth $25,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPI stock opened at $162.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.44.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

