Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $23.46 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358,958 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $40.75 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.