Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $22.28 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.61% of Kirby worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kirby by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kirby by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEX opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

