Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 235,323 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $25,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

