Arepacoin Trading Down 18.9% This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $87,817.88 and $19.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,168,160 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.