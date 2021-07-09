Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

ARNC stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69. Arconic has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arconic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arconic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arconic by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Arconic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

