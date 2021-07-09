Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Up to $13.90

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.50. Arcimoto shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 17,173 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis boosted their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $504.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.