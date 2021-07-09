Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 587.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.74.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

