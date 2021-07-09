Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.74.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $151.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Aptiv by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

