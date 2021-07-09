Apple (LON:WM) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple (LON:WM) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 254 ($3.32) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 216 ($2.82).
WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 232.67 ($3.04).
About Apple
