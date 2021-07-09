Apple (LON:WM) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple (LON:WM) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 254 ($3.32) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 216 ($2.82).

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 232.67 ($3.04).

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

