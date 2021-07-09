Apple (LON:WM) Given New GBX 254 Price Target at Barclays

Apple (LON:WM) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Apple to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).
About Apple
Further Reading: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.