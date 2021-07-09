Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,093 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

