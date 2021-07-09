Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Appian alerts:

APPN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

APPN stock opened at $132.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.58 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.