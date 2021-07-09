Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

DISAU remained flat at $$9.99 on Friday. 1,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.