Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $7.01 Million Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $109,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,238. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21.

In other Goal Acquisitions news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 128,211 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,319,291.19.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.