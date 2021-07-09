Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases Shares of 81,415 Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.14% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $248,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000.

NASDAQ VAQC remained flat at $$9.90 on Friday. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

