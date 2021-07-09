Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 227,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,807,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

