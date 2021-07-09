Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $593,000 in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $295,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,124. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.