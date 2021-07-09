Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $11.63 Million in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,000. EPR Properties makes up approximately 0.1% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.