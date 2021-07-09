Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,946,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360,000 shares during the period. Fisker comprises approximately 1.4% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 4.46% of Fisker worth $222,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Fisker stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. 32,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,678,664. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

