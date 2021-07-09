Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires New Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBEAU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,197. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

