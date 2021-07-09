Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $988.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

