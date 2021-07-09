APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 185,954 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,954 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $48,543,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,659,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

