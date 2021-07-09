APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 55.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ennis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Ennis during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 28,373 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

