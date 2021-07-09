APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,845 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,516,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,760,000 after purchasing an additional 705,532 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

