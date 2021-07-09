APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,758 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Barclays upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

