APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 483,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,476,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $111.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.69. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

