APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 70.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,221 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.