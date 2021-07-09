APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $4,667,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,223,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $114.71 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.