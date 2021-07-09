Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AON were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

AON opened at $235.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.