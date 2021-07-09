ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,043 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $237,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,467 shares of company stock worth $1,616,178. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $352.24 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.08 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

