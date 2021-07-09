Andra AP fonden Sells 9,900 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BILI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $100.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

