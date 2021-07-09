Andra AP fonden Sells 6,500 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.86.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

