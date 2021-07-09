Andra AP fonden Purchases 4,000 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH opened at $277.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $281.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.