Andra AP fonden Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

