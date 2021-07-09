Andra AP fonden Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,913,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,659,000 after purchasing an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $113.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.60 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $105,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

