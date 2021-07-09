Andra AP fonden Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

NYSE:COF opened at $152.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

