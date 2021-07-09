Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $15,907,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $4,228,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Twitter by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 112,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Cowen increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

