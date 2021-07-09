Analyzing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Alderon Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MP Materials and Alderon Iron Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71 Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $39.07, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Alderon Iron Ore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 46.67 -$21.83 million $0.22 166.86 Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Alderon Iron Ore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MP Materials beats Alderon Iron Ore on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

