Analyzing Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) & DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) and DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Global Industrial has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXP Enterprises has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Industrial and DXP Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Industrial $1.03 billion 1.29 $65.40 million $1.68 20.99 DXP Enterprises $1.01 billion 0.62 -$28.73 million $0.76 42.38

Global Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than DXP Enterprises. Global Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXP Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Industrial and DXP Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Industrial 6.88% 45.32% 15.27% DXP Enterprises -3.59% 2.56% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Industrial and DXP Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A DXP Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Global Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of DXP Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.0% of Global Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of DXP Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Industrial beats DXP Enterprises on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies. The company also sells plumbing products and pumps, packaging products and supplies, electrical and lighting products, food service products and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission products, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance products, and fasteners and hardware. It offers its products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Paramount, and Interion brand names. The company offers its products to businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through relationship marketers, catalogs, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, food and beverage, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory management solutions; and offers outsourced MRO solutions for sourcing MRO products, including inventory optimization and management, store room management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement services, and customized reporting. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages, remanufactures pumps, and manufactures branded private label pumps. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

