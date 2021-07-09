Analyzing Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fisker and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Greenkraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -42.53 Greenkraft $430,000.00 N/A -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Greenkraft has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and Greenkraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 54.99%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Summary

Greenkraft beats Fisker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

