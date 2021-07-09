Analysts Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Price Target at $38.25

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $79,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,609. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

