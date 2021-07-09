Analysts Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target at $95.00

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $2.7734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

