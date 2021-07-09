Analysts Set Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) PT at GBX 1,121.88

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,121.88 ($14.66).

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Grafton Group to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

GFTU stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,251 ($16.34). The stock had a trading volume of 276,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,186.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.80. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21).

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,828 shares of company stock valued at $246,448,188.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

