Analysts Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 61.67

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

CNA stock traded up GBX 0.26 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 52.38 ($0.68). The company had a trading volume of 7,254,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,530,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 74.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

